TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Vols freshman quarterback Brian Maurer leaves the game with an injury for the second straight week. Maurer was making his third start for Tennessee when he was shoved to the ground and offensive lineman Darnell Wright fell on him during the first quarter against no. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Maurer went back to the locker room without his helmet and Jarrett Guarantano entered the game. Maurer was 5-of-7 for 62 yards and an interception and had a two-yard rushing touchdown before leaving the game.

Maurer left the win over Mississippi State in the second quarter with a concussion last week. He was a game-time decision for the Alabama game but was cleared to play.