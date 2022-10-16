Tennessee football lands 4-star 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett

The South Carolina chose the Vols among a final seven teams that included Alabama, Georgia and Miami.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed four-star class of 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, he announced on Sunday afternoon.

Bennett is ranked as the 30th wide receiver in his class and the third-best recruit in South Carolina according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also listed as the No. 220 prospect in the class of 2024.

The Greeneville, S.C. product chose the Vols out of a final seven that included Alabama, Georgia and Miami among others. He received 18 offers in total.

Bennett becomes the third commit in Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class, joining five-star athlete Jonathan Echols and three-star defensive lineman Carson Gentile.