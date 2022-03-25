McMinn County coach Tim McPhail dies from glioblastoma brain cancer

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — McMinn County High School coach Tim McPhail died on March 22, 2022, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 43 years old.
Since 2001, McPhail served as the boys’ basketball assistant coach for 6 years, the head girls’ basketball coach for 14 years, volleyball coach for 6 years, football assistant coach for 6 years, and middle school football coach for 3 years. He also taught at the school.
He graduated from McMinn County High School in 1996.
Earlier this week, the school celebrated his life with Coach McPhail Day.
MCHS said there will be a visitation for McPhail at the McMinn County High School gymnasium on Saturday, April 2 starting at 1 p.m.
"We would love for you to share a story about Coach McPhail on a card at the visitation," the school said, asking for people to donate to the McMinn County High School Athletic Performance Center in lieu of flowers to honor him. "Your donation would honor Coach McPhail's love of athletics and his dedication to coaching the youth of our community."