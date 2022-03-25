McMinn County coach Tim McPhail dies from glioblastoma brain cancer

McPhail coached for the football, boy's basketball, girl's basketball and volleyball teams at the school since 2001.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — McMinn County High School coach Tim McPhail died on March 22, 2022, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 43 years old.

Since 2001, McPhail served as the boys’ basketball assistant coach for 6 years, the head girls’ basketball coach for 14 years, volleyball coach for 6 years, football assistant coach for 6 years, and middle school football coach for 3 years. He also taught at the school.

He graduated from McMinn County High School in 1996.

Earlier this week, the school celebrated his life with Coach McPhail Day.

MCHS said there will be a visitation for McPhail at the McMinn County High School gymnasium on Saturday, April 2 starting at 1 p.m.