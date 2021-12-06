x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

He died on the track at Santa Anita of an apparent heart attack, confirmed by multiple reports.
Credit: AP
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021. Split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died Monday morning.

He died on the track at Santa Anita of an apparent heart attack, confirmed by multiple reports.

Medina Spirit has been in the news several times since the Kentucky Derby, in a controversy over possible disqualification.

The colt tested positive for the steroid "Betamethasone" after winning this year's derby and faced possible disqualification. 

Trainer Bob Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition contained the substance.

A follow-up urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection.

Related Articles

In Other News

Powell Panthers win first state championship