Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died Monday morning.

He died on the track at Santa Anita of an apparent heart attack, confirmed by multiple reports.

Medina Spirit has been in the news several times since the Kentucky Derby, in a controversy over possible disqualification.

The colt tested positive for the steroid "Betamethasone" after winning this year's derby and faced possible disqualification.

Trainer Bob Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition contained the substance.