KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "This is an awesome crowd! Just looking out here I can tell right away this is our biggest crowd we've ever had at our meet and greet."

Co-head coach Karen Weekly greeted more than 1,000 fans at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday, microphone in hand and her team behind her. The Lady Vols hosted its annual meet and greet with fans at the stadium before the season begins. Kids had an opportunity to get their faces painted and enjoy a bounce house while the team, coaches and staff walked around the concourse, greeting faces young and old, getting to know the people who will fill the seats at games in Knoxville this season.

Most of the team has been through this standard start to the season, more than half are upperclassmen. The players are ready to push past the Super Regional hump this season.

"We definitely don't forget what happened these past couple of seasons," said senior Savannah Huffstetler. "We can put it behind us and play every game each day at a time, but we know what's happened. Our senior class has never been to Oklahoma City and that's not easy to forget and we're going to do everything we can to get there."

"We think of it almost as a revenge tour too, really motivational," said junior Chelsea Seggern. "Every day we come out here just thinking of something to look forward to other than ourselves."

The season starts on Friday, February 8. The Lady Vols will play five games in Myrtle Beach for the Kickin' Chicken Classic.

The first home game is part of the Tennessee Classic. The Lady Vols will play the entire weekend in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, starting with Kansas on February 22.