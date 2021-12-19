x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway says he "probably misspoke" about 90% of his players being vaccinated

Hardaway said on Sunday that his team only had four players available to play against Tennessee on Saturday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan 25, 2020, file photo, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway calls to players in an NCAA basketball game against SMU in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway thinks he's got just the right mix of young players and veterans for Memphis to chase the Tigers' first national championship. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — 18th ranked Tennessee Basketball's game against in-state rival Memphis was cancelled on Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers program.

Earlier today, Memphis announced it's game scheduled for Tuesday with Alabama State was also canceled.

Today, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway spoke to the media on the ongoing issues.

Hardaway confirmed only four Memphis players were available on Saturday against the Vols. He describe the events on Saturday morning leading up to the cancellation.

"We went through our normal breakfast walkthrough at 7:00 a.m." Hardaway said. "After the breakfast walkthrough, everything seemed fine. After breakfast, Tyler (Harris) and Landers (Nolley II) said they weren't feeling well to the trainer. The protocol is if kids aren't feeling well, to test them. They tested them and they came back positive... and they tested them two more times and they were positive both times." 

Hardaway said unvaccinated players also had to sit out of Saturday's game.

Earlier this season he said 90% of his players were vaccinated.

On Sunday, Hardaway backtracked on those comments.

"Initially when I talked to the guys earlier, they were all talking about being vaccinated." Hardaway said. "And then I never visited it again, so I probably misspoke, but a lot of the guys were talking about it back then and I never thought about it again after that." 

Hardaway says he hopes to reschedule the game with Tennessee.

Related Articles

    

In Other News

Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled, Vols play intrasquad scrimmage for fans