VFL safety Micah Abernathy signs with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Tennessee safety Micah Abernathy is getting another shot in the NFL.

The VFL was signed by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. He most recently played with the USFL's Houston Gamblers during the summer.

Abernathy totaled 68 tackles to finish ninth in the USFL. He also recorded two interceptions.

The Georgia native previously spent time in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted in 2019. He also played in the XFL for the Dallas Renegades.