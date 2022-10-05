His Royal Airness in Knoxville: Michael Jordan vs The Smokies

After retiring from professional basketball in 1993, Michael Jordan played Minor League baseball, including multiple games against the Knoxville Smokies.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from the National Basketball Association after winning three consecutive championships with the Chicago Bulls.

On February 15, 1994, he reported to his first Major League Camp for the Chicago White Sox. Not quite ready for the big leagues, Jordan was sent to play Double-A ball for the White Sox-affiliated Birmingham Barons.

The opening two games of the ’94 Baron’s season were against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Jordan struggled behind the plate, going 0 for 7 while striking out five times.

“I remember sitting with him in the clubhouse, and he said baseball was very frustrating to him because he gets four at-bats, five at-bats if we’re hitting well. He can’t take over the game when he wants to. Baseball is impossible to take over opposed to basketball when he could just take it over when he needed to. He said that was the biggest difference to him, being frustrated for not being able to take over the game," said Atlee Hammaker, former Major League Pitcher and Jordan's teammate with the Barons.

Jordan’s competitive spirit was never deterred, and in the third game of the season, Michael’s first against the Knoxville Smokies, he got redemption at the plate in the third inning.

The Hoover Met Stadium exploded as Michael drove one to right field, landing him the first base hit of his career. Jordan didn't stop there.

In the seventh, he drilled another single to center field. The Smokies may have beaten the Baron’s 7-1, but it seemed the former Chicago Bulls basketball superstar was adjusting well to his new sport. The next day, Jordan stole his first base and drove in his first run, a bases-loaded single which scored Steve Sax. The Barons won 4-1 against the Smokies to get their first win of the season.

“I came in with a very open mind. I didn’t know what to expect. I knew there was a challenge in front of me and there were a lot of expectations on myself. Some good. Some bad. That’s just the way it went. I came in to work hard and play the game and learn more about the game and see if I have the skills to play the game," Jordan said.

Jordan indeed had the skills, as his first game against Knoxville was the first in a 13-game long hitting streak that extended far into the month of April.

Once it was announced that Jordan would be playing minor league ball, ticket offices were hit with a tidal wave of fans all wanting their chance to see his Royal Airness. The Knoxville Smokies were no exception, and Michael Jordan arrived in Knoxville in June of 1994 for a three-game series.

“The games were so loud, and nobody was going to the games then. Every time Mike went somewhere, whether it was in Knoxville or Huntsville, Alabama, wherever he went to play, those games were a hot ticket all of a sudden, to come see Michael come out and strike out on a curveball," said former NFL running back and Jordan's friend, Leroy Thompson.

Almost 5,000 fans came out to see Jordan’s inaugural game at Bill Meyer Stadium, and he didn’t disappoint. He went 2 for 5 starting with a double in the fourth, and a single in the ninth.

The Barons won the first of their three games in Knoxville 8-4, and a familiar face in town would show Michael some Southern hospitality.

Before the following day’s game, Thompson and Jordan would partake in one of the Barons outfielder’s favorite past times: golf.

"So, I started talking trash to him. He said ‘Bring your money. Bring your bag.' Knowing that at that time, I couldn’t play a lick. We get down to Royal Oaks, and I was hitting the ball all over the place. Mike’s going right down the middle. Finally, it was starting to be a little bit embarrassing, so I got the golf pro to come play with us so Mike could have a good time, because I was just digging up the course," Thompson said.

After his round of golf, a Jordan single brought in a runner from third giving the Barons a 1-0 lead, as they went on to beat the Smokies 3-1.

The final game of the series saw Michael go 0-5 as the Smokies dominated the Barons 14-5. Regardless, Michael was still enjoying the game.

“I’m having a great time. I think it’s been fun. It’s not your first-class treatment, but it’s respect. It’s still a lot of fun for me. I’ve been in a lot better places and a lot better hotels and better travel but, it’s not as genuine as the time I’ve spent minor leaguing with the guys I’ve spent it with. I think that means a lot," Jordan said.

Jordan and the Barons would return to Knoxville in July of ’94 for another three-game series. The Smokies and the Barons split a doubleheader with Knoxville winning the second game 2-1. Jordan went 1-5 in the two seven-inning contests, with a single in the third inning of the first game.

In the second game, Smokies relief pitcher Aaron Smalls nailed Jordan in the knee with a pitch in the 4th inning after already giving up two hits to Jordan since the season began.

For his final game in Knoxville, Jordan went 0 for 5 and had two walks after a 52-minute rain delay.

Atlee Hammaker may have been asked to join the ’94 Barons to begin a comeback, but for him, there was a much higher purpose.

“My whole reason for going, to be honest with you, was I had the opportunity to share the gospel with him. I told myself, ‘If nothing else, I’m going to see where he’s at spiritually, and maybe get a chance to share the gospel with him.' I said, ‘If you were to die tonight, God forbid, and you came face to face with God, and he asked you one question, ‘Why should I let you in the Kingdom of God, Michael?’

He goes, ‘That’s a good question.’

‘Because you’re Mr. Nike?’

‘No. Nobody cares about that.’

'Because you have $500 million?’

‘No. What would I say?’

I said, ‘The only way is to know Jesus.’

He said, ‘That’s right,'" Hammaker said.

As Hammaker’s time was winding down with the Birmingham Barons, he wanted to leave Michael with a parting gift. Hammaker arrived early in the locker room one morning in the hopes of leaving a Bible in Jordan's locker, only to find Michael already there.

"He came in the training room and said, ‘I want you to know something. No one has ever given me a bible before. It’s going in my foyer at home.’ I said, ‘I hope you read it. It’s great to look at a foyer, but somebody died for you to have that book," Hammaker said.

In August ’94, Jordan’s final three games against the Knoxville Smokies were held in Birmingham.

He made sure to go out against Knoxville with a bang as he knocked one out of the park in the first game of the series. It was one of only three home runs Jordan hit all season.

“I thought it was a gimmick, but when he transitioned and done it, you saw him taking the same approach as he took in basketball, he just couldn’t hit that curve," Thompson said.

Jordan finished his minor league career having played a tied team-high 127 games. In his 436 at-bats, he had 88 hits, 51 RBIs, and three home runs.

“It’s awesome! He’s the best player that’s ever lived in base… basketball. So, it’s awesome that he’s coming back," said an eager Chicago Bulls fan.