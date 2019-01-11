MIDWAY, Tenn. — As you make your way through Roane County, you'll see a whole lot of red and yellow as the leaves change color. When you get to Midway High School on a game day, you'll see a whole lot of green. Well, except on the football team's head coach, Ron Treadway

"Why is coach Treadway wearing a blue shirt! We're green!" Treadway laughed.

He took on the job at Midway in the early summer, it's his first year as the man in charge.

"One of the things I did when I first got here, I wanted to raise the expectations, so our key word was more," Treadway said.

More from the players, more from the coaches, but not on the field.

"It wasn't about football, it was about what you can do more through football that will impact somebody else. I was sitting at home one night thinking, 'alright... but what am I doing?'"

From there, we get back to the shirts. No Midway M to be found, instead, Treadway wears causes on his chest: East Tennessee Children's Hospital... Roane County Animal Shelter, Human Trafficking awareness, Teen suicide prevention... causes more important than any Xs and Os.

"If we're only teaching these young people how to be better football players, we're really missing a great opportunity. Most of my players are not going to the NFL, but the one thing we do know and the one thing I know, they will grow up to be husbands and they will grow up to be fathers," Treadway said.

Midway principal Scott Mason, whose son plays under Treadway, values the importance of the values Treadway preaches.

"You never know when you're going to make a difference.. we've talked about that as a teacher... you pass along words of wisdom or give advice and you never know if it's 5 years, 15 years or 50 years down the road where it's truly made an impact, it's the same thing with the shirts Coach Treadway is trying to bring attention to," Mason said.

When you hang your helmet up for the last time and the Friday Night lights stop shining, that's when the game really begins.

"Somewhere on a Friday night when the stands are full and everybody is cheering and they're worried about the result on the field. there's a child fighting for their life. There's an animal that wants to be adopted into a forever home. It's important to me because of the relationships I get to build with these young people, but there's a whole world of people out there that we can help," Treadway said.

There's so much more to give.