Winfield, Tennessee's very own Mike Marlar finished the season as the points leader in the World of Outlaws Craftsman late Model Series on Saturday.

His sixth place finish on Saturday clinched the final spot in the dirt track series.

“The Winfield Warrior” @MikeMarlar and the entire Delk Racing crew in @TheDirtTrack Victory Lane! #AllDirtRoads pic.twitter.com/S1zapxUte3 — World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series (@WoOLateModels) November 4, 2018

We spoke with Marlar and his family back in June when they visited the 411 Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee for a race. The driver said racing has always been in the family.

"My dad has a salvage yard and has had a successful salvage yard now for the last 40 years. So when I was a kid, I was just a gear head and I loved messing with hot rods and cars," said Marlar.

A very emotional @MikeMarlar makes his heartfelt victory speech on the #WoOCraftLMS stage, thanking the entire Delk Racing team for a great year and his competition, @B_Sheppard_B5 and @chrismadden44, for a very exciting run to the season’s end. pic.twitter.com/XtiaihJnWg — World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series (@WoOLateModels) November 5, 2018

© 2018 WBIR