Winfield, Tennessee's very own Mike Marlar finished the season as the points leader in the World of Outlaws Craftsman late Model Series on Saturday.
His sixth place finish on Saturday clinched the final spot in the dirt track series.
We spoke with Marlar and his family back in June when they visited the 411 Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee for a race. The driver said racing has always been in the family.
"My dad has a salvage yard and has had a successful salvage yard now for the last 40 years. So when I was a kid, I was just a gear head and I loved messing with hot rods and cars," said Marlar.
