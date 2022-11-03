Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule

The 2023 season follows a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday through Sunday, with the exception of Easter and Memorial Day.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release.

The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday through Sunday, with the exception of April 6-8 in recognition of Easter and playing on Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.

Tuesday through Saturday games at Smokie Stadium will have a scheduled 7 p.m. first pitch time. Sunday games will have a 2 p.m. first pitch time.

"Last season was an exciting year that we plan on taking to the next level in 2023," Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk said. "We cannot wait to open our gates again to our fans on April 6."