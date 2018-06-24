Three-star rising senior defensive end/linebacker Jalil Clemons of Starkville (Miss.) High School announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Clemons chose the Vols over scholarship offers from more than 10 other teams, including Memphis, Southern Miss, Tulane, UAB, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and Texas-San Antonio, giving Tennessee its 11th known commitment for the 2019 class.

Clemons announced his decision after visiting Tennessee on Saturday to participate in its final camp of the month.

