Throwing a game day watch party? Here are some tips to save you money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Florida Gators this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the game is already sold out!

If you plan on hosting friends and family for a watch party, here are some ways you can save money.

A potluck is the way to go

Have each of your guests bring a dish. This takes the burden off your shoulders and saves you lots of money on food.

Put together your own charcuterie board

You can buy gourmet meats, cheeses, grapes, nuts and jam at a reasonable price at a local grocery store and then assemble a charcuterie board at home.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Beer)

Have your guests bring what they want to drink! You can also make a champagne punch or fruit-juice punch for cheap if you still want to provide a drink option.

Don't waste your money on serving platters

Just use a mix of plates and bowls you already have. Your guests probably won't care about the serving dish—only the food that is on the dish!

Make a simple dip