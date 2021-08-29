More than 50 Tennessee Vols football players sign exclusive NIL agreement

More than fifty Tennessee football players have signed new NIL deals with Knoxville-based clothing company, DW Designs, per John Brice.
The DW Designs and Spyre Sports Group are partnering with Tennessee Football athletes for a team-wide endorsement featuring DW Designs' orginial 'Tennessee Attack' design.
According to the brand, the design is inspired by the team's pursuit to always play fearless and "attack" whether on offense or defense.
A portion of the proceeds go direct to members on the Tennessee football team.
This comes in response to the recent NCAA ruling allowing student-athletes to profit on things like their name, image and likeness.