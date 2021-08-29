More than 50 Tennessee Vols football players sign exclusive NIL agreement

More than 50 Tennessee Vols football players have signed new NIL deals with Knoxville-based clothing company, DW Designs.

The DW Designs and Spyre Sports Group are partnering with Tennessee Football athletes for a team-wide endorsement featuring DW Designs' orginial 'Tennessee Attack' design.

We've joined @spyresports with @Vol_Football athletes for this historic release in a team-wide endorsement featuring our original TN Attack design.

Inspired by the team's pursuit to always play fearless and "Attack"

Portion of the proceeds go directly to the players #NIL #VFL pic.twitter.com/O5pFprx7ei — The DW Designs (@thedwdesigns) August 30, 2021

According to the brand, the design is inspired by the team's pursuit to always play fearless and "attack" whether on offense or defense.

A portion of the proceeds go direct to members on the Tennessee football team.