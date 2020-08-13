Morristown East High School cancels games for August

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown East football, girl's soccer and volleyball contests are canceled, or postponed, for the month of August. The school's assistant principal and athletic director Morgane Watkins announced the news on Twitter.
The Morristown East football game vs. Jefferson County, which was scheduled for Aug. 28, is cancelled. The Hurricane's game against rival Morristown West is postponed.
The cross country and golf teams at Morristown East will continue playing as scheduled, as they are non-contact sports. The rest of the fall sports will resume on Sept. 1.
The football team is scheduled to play at Cherokee and at Gibbs to start September. Their next home game is set for Sept. 18 against Tennessee.