Morristown West football player tests positive for COVID-19

The player tested positive on Tuesday. Practices have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown West football had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and has since canceled practice for the remainder of the week according to head football coach Alvin Sanders.

Sanders said once the coaching staff learned of the positive diagnosis, practice was canceled and the rest of the week was spent developing protocols and plans for a safe return to football activities. The Trojans are set to begin practice again on Monday.

In response to the positive test, Sanders said several players have reached out to get tested for the virus. They will not be allowed to return to practice until they receive their test results.