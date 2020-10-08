Morristown West football shuts down practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

Four players on Morristown West's football team tested positive for COVID-19.

Practices for the Morristown West football team have been canceled for this week due to four players testing positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Alvin Sanders.

The entire team is encouraged to quarantine with the plan to return to practice on Monday, August 17th.

This comes after school officials stopped practices last Thursday after a football player test positive.

According to head coach Alvin Sanders, practice was canceled out of abundance of caution for safety of the players, athletic trainers and coaches.