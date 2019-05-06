BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Tuesday, June 4, M&M’S® unveiled the M&M’S® Glampground to give NASCAR fans a whole race weekend experience.

This Glampground is all-inclusive package and will be available at Kentucky Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

At Kentucky, the package includes:

A 12×14 glamorous camping tent with a choice of one queen bed or two singles

Bathrooms with private showers

VIP valet service with a dedicated shuttle for transportation around the track

Breakfast, lunch and dinner catered by popular local restaurants for Friday and Saturday

Activities throughout the weekend, including garage and pit tours, tailgate games, movies and more (I mean, you need things to do when the cars aren't burning up the track.)

Events and appearances by M&M’S® Racing team members and other famous racing personalities

Wi-Fi and charging stations (because your Instagram followers NEED to see this)

Two Kentucky Speedway Bluegrass Club weekend tickets

Two Cold Passes for access to the Kentucky Speedway garage

One FanVision and two headsets, allowing you to listen to race and driver communication

However, in the 24 hours since its announcement, the spots at Kentucky Speedway are completely sold out. The M&M's Racing team Facebook post said fans with infield access will still be able to visit the site.

Never fear, though, details about the Bristol Motor Speedway packages are coming later this summer. Go to the M&M's Racing Facebook page for more information.