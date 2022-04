Earnhardt won seven NASCAR Cup titles in his career, tied for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

BRISTOL, Va. — Friday marks what would have been the 71st birthday of legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt.

Earnhardt tragically died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

