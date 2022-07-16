Trevor Bayne finishes second at Crayon 200 in New Hampshire

The Knoxville native earned his second runner-up finish in an Xfinity Series race this season.

LOUDON, N.H. — Knoxville native Trevor Bayne finished second in the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

It is Bayne's second runner-up result in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race this season. Bayne previously finished second at the Tennessee Lottery 250 in Nashville on June 25.

Justin Allgaier finished first in the event. He was also the winner when Bayne finished second in Nashville.

The finish is Bayne's fourth time in the top four this season, and fifth time finishing in the top 10. This is his first full season back in the Xfinity Series since 2016.