NASCAR Cup Series dirt race to go on as scheduled at Bristol on Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway is continuing as scheduled.

The speedway announced its Sunday races will still happen after heavy rain overnight. The qualifying heat races for the Cup Series and the Truck Series were canceled last night.

The Food City Dirt Race will be at 3:30 p.m. and the Pinty's Truck Race will be at 9:00 p.m., BMS said in a Tweet.

The races will be broadcasted on FOX.

It is the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has been on a dirt track in 51 years. The last time this happened was in 1970.

Bristol said there are 200 dry camping sites available "free of charge to anyone who needs to move due to weather."

The speedway says there will be COVID-19 protocols in place. Fans must wear masks when they arrive, as they are entering the gates and in high traffic areas. After that, they can "remove their mask when they are in their assigned seat location," according to Bristol.

BMS is operating at a less than 25% percent capacity and social distancing is required. Contactless methods are in place for tickets and concessions, the speedway said.