VFL Alvin Kamara attends his first NASCAR race

Kamara watched the cup series race on Wednesday and now he's witnessing the Dixie Vodka 400 first hand.

VFL Alvin Kamara is enjoying his first NASCAR race right now in Miami. His newly forged fandom for racing comes after NASCAR banned confederate flags from its events.

The Saints running back is particularly a fan of Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time driver in the cup series.