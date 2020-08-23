Follow race day coverage of the Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — It's race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will start at 2:30 p.m. Marco Andretti is starting the race at the top of the pole and will fight for the first Indianapolis 500 victory for an Andretti in over 51 years.

6:04 p.m. 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud congratulated 2020 winner Takuma Sato. Sato also won the Indy 500 in 2017.

6:00 p.m. Congratulations to Takuma Sato!

5:58 p.m. Fans watch the race from outside the track are heading out.

5:56 p.m. Spencer Pigot is being taken to the hospital to be checked out after a crash with just laps to go.

5:49 p.m. Team owner David Letterman tells Sato, "Hell of a job!"

5:43 p.m. Time to celebrate for Sato's team.

5:40 p.m. Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500. The race finished under a caution after Spencer Pigot crashed.

5:33 p.m. Spencer Pigot has crashed with 4 laps to go.

5:30 p.m. With 10 laps to go:

1. Sato

2. Dixon

3. Rahal

4. Ferrucci

5. Newgarden

5:20 p.m. After a series of pits and 20 laps to go Veach has the lead followed by Chilton, Sato and Dixon.

5:07 p.m. Sato has taken over the lead from Dixon.

2017 winner @TakumaSatoRacer has taken the lead with less than 50 laps to go!



Watch LIVE on @nbc.#Indy500 | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/8UBl3hSNum — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020

5:00 p.m. Rossi is talking after his crash and clearly not happy with the penalty that had sent him to the back of the field.

Alexander Rossi had the car to potentially win today. Was running up front when he was penalized and sent to the back for contact in pits with Takuma Sato.



The wreck ultimately took him out of the race early today but Rossi felt like the penalty is what did him in ⬇️ #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/F4zknu5ANS — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

4:55 p.m. With 50 laps to go:

1. Dixon

2. Sato

3. Rahal

4. Newgarden

5. Ferrucci

4:48 p.m. Alexander Rossi has crashed at lap 145. Rossi climbed out of the car on his own.

It's over for @AlexanderRossi.



Trying to race his way back to the front, he crashes out of the #Indy500 on @NBC: https://t.co/THKlb49aWT pic.twitter.com/MvINVIPrkO — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

4:40 p.m. Rookie Álex Palou said he went too low before spinning out.

“I think I went too low and just spun.”@AlexPalou’s strong rookie run in the #Indy500 ends after a spin in Turn 1. He was checked and released from the infield medical center.#INDYCAR | @DaleCoyneRacing pic.twitter.com/nohfptgPs9 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 23, 2020

4:35 p.m. Rossi has to go to the back of the field after the contact with Sato in the pits in an unsafe release.

PENALTY for an unsafe release for @AlexanderRossi!



Last year's #Indy500 runner-up will try to charge through the field NOW on @NBC: https://t.co/THKlb49aWT pic.twitter.com/ha8dhLe1Bl — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

4:27 p.m. Everyone is hitting the pits on the yellow.

4:23 p.m. Álex Palou is out after a crash. He was able to get out of the car on his own.

Spaniard @AlexPalou has dreamed of racing in the #Indy500 for years.



A crash ended the rookie's day just past the halfway mark. Coverage continues on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/3FWcbTS5eS — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

4:15 p.m. Daly said it felt like he got hit before the crash, but he didn't.

Day is done for hometown hero Conor Daly after a wreck on the restart on lap 93.



Daly says he doesn’t know what happened. Says it was weird because it felt like he got hit (but he didn’t). Now he’s looking ahead to Gateway which is one of his favorite tracks. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

4:14 p.m. Good to see Askew out and talking after the crash.

Good news: Oliver Askew, who got out of the car slowly after nailing the inside wall pretty hard, is okay. Hurt his knee and got wind knocked out of him. Says it was the biggest hit he’s ever had.



Tough break for the rookie who was running well all day. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/VHRrpk13mB — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

4:12 p.m. Dixon and Rossi are both trying to conserve fuel and keep trading the lead.

4:09 p.m. Rossi takes the lead over from Dixon.

4:08 p.m. After 100 laps here is the top 5:

1. Dixon

2. Rossi

3. Sato

4. O'Ward

5. Ferruci

4:00 p.m. The Indy 500 without fans.

3:54 p.m. Conor Daly and Oliver Askew crash right after they get the green again. Both were able to walk away from it under their own power.

3:50 p.m. Race leaders Dixon, Sato, and Rossi all pit under the yellow along with most of the field in lap 88.

3:42 p.m. The yellow flag is out. Rookie Dalton Kellett ended up in the wall in lap 84. The yellow will let the rest of the field catch up to Scott Dixon who built a big lead.

A caution for Dalton Kellett erases Scott Dixon's massive lead in the #Indy500.



TV: @NBC

Stream: https://t.co/THKlb49aWT pic.twitter.com/eOYTgDaPby — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

3.39 p.m. Askew pits on lap 80. Dixon has pulled ahead with a 10 second lead over 2nd place driver Takuma Sato.

3:37 p.m. Power, Pagenaud and Castroneves pit on lap 77. Scott Dixon is still leading.

3:32 p.m. Veekay has been assessed a penalty for making contact with a crew member on his last pit stop.

3:28 p.m. Dixon is leading again followed by Askew, Pagenaud, Castroneves and Power.

3:27 p.m. Dixon and Rossi pit after some confusion on Rossi going in and Veekay stalled his car out in the pits.

.@AlexanderRossi MISSED PIT LANE.



That'll be big time lost, but he's got plenty of laps to make up the deficit, #Indy500 on @NBC: https://t.co/THKlb49aWT pic.twitter.com/HyI4tj54Nt — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

3:24 p.m. Sato has passed Hunter-Reay.

3:18 p.m. The top five at 50 laps in:

1. Dixon

2. Rossi

3. Veekay

4. Hunter-Reay

5. Sato

3:17 p.m. Marcus Ericsson said, "The read just stepped out on me."

“The rear just stepped out on me. I need to sort of analyze and look at how that happened.”@Ericsson_Marcus’s day comes to an early end after an accident in Turn 2.#INDYCAR | @CGRindycar pic.twitter.com/cj1WqgEsoU — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 23, 2020

3:15 p.m. Lots of drivers hitting the pits. Dixon takes the lead followed by Rossi.

3:14 p.m. Pagenaud and Askew pit. Power takes over the lead followed by Kimball.

3:04 p.m. Racing back underway with Pagenaud leading followed by Askew, Power, Kimball and Castroneves.

2:54 p.m. Marcus Ericsson has crashed. He was able to get out of the car under his own power.

Marcus Ericsson gets out of his car quickly as it's on fire.



A strong month of August will not result in an #Indy500 win on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Nko0Cn70Zw — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

2:47 p.m. Hinchcliffe passes Andretti and Rossi moves into sixth.

2:45 p.m. We're going again and Dixon is still leading. Veekay is making some moves and up to sixth.

2:36 p.m. Yellow after James Davison's front right tire catches fire.

A bizarre end to James Davison's chances of an #Indy500 win.



Watch on @NBC: https://t.co/THKlb49aWT pic.twitter.com/sdWWPBX1bO — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

2:35 p.m. Dixon still leads followed by Hunter-Reay, Sato, Andretti and Veekay.

2:33 p.m. Ed Carpenter says Zach Veech tapped him into the wall early forcing him into the wall and an early pit. "He had to have know I was there," Carpenter told his team.

2:30 p.m. There's the green and Scott Dixon already steals the lead from Marco Andretti. Sato also jumps up and Marco drops to third.

2:25 p.m. Here's a gallery of images showing the pre-race festivities.

2:22 p.m. The command to start engines given by Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2:20 p.m. “Back Home Again in Indiana” sung by Jim Cornelison.

Back home again in Indiana. ❤️



Jim Cornelison sings and then the engines are fired! We're live on @NBC for the #Indy500! pic.twitter.com/fevBUx9Zhp — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

2:18 p.m. Mario Andretti is ready for Marco to make history.

The most meaningful moments in life are the ones you share with family. If Marco wins this race, I could not have dreamed a dream this big. If not, we tried and had fun trying. We absolutely love this place @IMS pic.twitter.com/tz0BX3m8Y1 — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) August 23, 2020

2:16 p.m. Drivers are going to their cars.

2:15 p.m. U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover.

The National Anthem + Flyover.



This year's anthem at the #Indy500 is performed by the Singing Surgeons, Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson. TV: NBC pic.twitter.com/HmdE9VcGwU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 23, 2020

You guys...this flyover from @AFThunderbirds at the end of “Back Home Again in Indiana” was just so cool.



Also yes I know I filmed vertically but I was caught up in the moment ok. pic.twitter.com/YMeMd9Mj6w — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

2:14 p.m. National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson.

2:02 p.m. If this was a bet - you better get your money Rinus Veekay.

2:01 p.m. Lonely...but a ton of people would pay to be in your shoes Rich Nye.

2:00 p.m. We are 30 minutes out from the Indianapolis 500.

1:55 p.m. Stands are empty outside at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1:48 p.m. Driver introductions are underway.

1:45 p.m. The Snake Pit is awfully quiet.

1:41 p.m. Trust us Chuck...we wish we were there.

1:30 p.m. The cars are ready to go.

Cars ready on the front stretch. Just about one hour from the #Indy500! pic.twitter.com/BIIahGV7DS — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) August 23, 2020

1:25 p.m. Fans lining the road outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1:09 p.m. Such a big and meaningful day for the Andretti family.

1:04 p.m. We're so proud of you too man. Have a great race and we'll be listening for you to announce: “Drivers, To Your Cars.”

Very proud of my @WTHRcom family!! You have no idea how much work has gone into this morning’s coverage!! You all rock!! #Indy500 #WTHR pic.twitter.com/YWMHKpW63A — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) August 23, 2020

1:02 p.m Can't wait to see who it will be!

12:58 p.m. The race coverage continues on WTHR with NBC Sports and Mike Tirico.

12:49 p.m. All 33 cars are out on the track now ahead of the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

33 cars on the track. 104th running of #Indy500 green flag drops at 230. #raceday pic.twitter.com/Y6IJt8ZXWO — Scott Graber (@Grabes10) August 23, 2020

The race teams are just as busy as ever getting ready for the 🏁 even though the stands are empty. @IMS @WTHRcom #Indy500 #INDYCAR #raceday pic.twitter.com/meEAb4Pppx — Julia Moffitt (@JuliaMoffitt13) August 23, 2020

12:43 p.m. Enough said...

12:34 p.m. Check it out as they're getting the cars into place.

12:31 p.m. Marco Andretti is looking to make history today.

12:21 p.m. NBC Sports Mike Tirico preparing to go LIVE at 1 p.m.

12:03 p.m. We all miss being there too.

Race Day setup at @IMS Media Center — used to thousands of fans saying hey — and here we are #maskedup #sociallydistanced covering the 104th running off the #Indy500... with no one around! 🤷🏻‍♂️🏁💯 pic.twitter.com/tlDS6moUsj — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

12:02 p.m. It's been a fun morning.

11:30 a.m. Marco Andretti talks with Dave Calabro about making history and sitting on the pole for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

11:12 a.m. Most of the cars are in their pit box, but the straightaway sits empty.

11:05 a.m. Fans are still trying to grab some race day gear at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

10:55 a.m. Dave Calabro talks to three-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves.

10:53 a.m. It's hard to see empty stands just hours from the start of the race.

10:41 Teams are bringing the cars out of Gasoline Alley and to the track.

10:40 a.m. If you're wondering what it took for IMS to prepare for the race, Carlos Diaz has an inside look.

10:30 a.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will be performing to flyovers ahead of the race today. Ben Hill spoke with Pilot Major Markzon and InduCar driver Ed Carpenter about going up with them.

Good morning!

Sharing a picture from viewer Jessica Smith...as the Thunderbird’s flew over her house just west of the track several times yesterday.

The fly overs today are set for 2:14pm and 2:22pm. pic.twitter.com/rRV86S0uOk — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) August 23, 2020

10:25 a.m. Dave Calabro talked to Mario Andretti about seeing grandson Marco sitting on pole.

10:20 a.m. Fans are showing up in Speedway to still enjoy the race and Big Woods is getting ready for them.

10:14 a.m. It's not the same, but we're still bringing you race morning coverage from inside IMS.

10:11 a.m. So for some reason everyone is curious about the new bathrooms at the IMS — Dave Calabro takes you inside.

So it’s a thing?? You want to see inside the new Indianapolis Motor Speedway bathrooms??? Ok. Let’s go Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:58 a.m. How about some race morning tunes from the IMS...

9:56 a.m. If you can't be at the race...at least have a great race day setup.

This is awesome!!! Keep the race day setups coming!#13Sunrise https://t.co/TZovhpkENk — Meredith Juliet (@MeredithJuliet_) August 23, 2020

9:50 a.m. Fans gathering outside the gates of IMS because being close still counts.

Fans outside IMS They might not be able to go inside, but that hasn't stopped Indy 500 fans from hanging out in Speedway. Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:44 a.m. Carlos is at Big Woods in Speedway ready for the devoted fans to arrive.

Go high or go home!

I’m broadcasting LIVE on the roof here at Big Woods in Speedway less than a half mile from the track!

The party is about to start!!!

Tune into Channel 13 all day long for the best pre-race coverage and the #Indy500 LIVE!! @WTHRcom @BigWoodsRstrnts @IMS pic.twitter.com/z4kgNP8k8m — Carlos Diaz (@CarlosWTHR) August 23, 2020

9:29 a.m. The Borg-Warner Trophy - Dave has it.

The Yard of Bricks - Dave has it.

Taking a lap on track- Dave has it.

What’s it’s like inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 2020 #RaceDay. Let's chat! Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:26 a.m. A shot of an empty Victory Podium.

No fans in the stands for the 104th running of the #Indy500 on @WTHRcom @IndyCaronNBC ... still surreal. But, beautiful day and great coverage ahead! #TrackTeam13 pic.twitter.com/j6RrMn5ZON — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

9:22 a.m. A look from inside IMS.

A view from high above IMS Usually by 9 a.m. on race day, this shot from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is packed with thousands of fans. Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:20 a.m. The only people in the Pagoda Plaza are media and some track personnel.

9:18 a.m. So either the Borg-Warner Trophy is really tall or Taylor Tannebaum is...

IT’S RACE DAY! 🏁



Whose face will be next on the Borg-Warner trophy? I haven’t made my pick yet.



Tune in to @WTHRcom all morning and afternoon. We have you covered. Let’s go racing! pic.twitter.com/NzMoOmEwqE — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

9:14 a.m. How weird is this? It's after 9 a.m. on race day and turn 1 stands are empty.

9:10 a.m. Owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske discussed the decision to go to no fans for the race and his first year as owner in a one-on-one interview taped with Dave Calabro.

8:50 a.m. Track Team 13 coverage from the track is about to get underway. Ben Hill is getting a little energy boost after covering things all morning.

Race Day Ready: Jacked up on @MountainDew — ready for hours of LIVE pre-race coverage ONLY on WTHR-TV! #Indy500 #INDYCAR 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/AylRAk97wu — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

8:18 a.m. IMS President Doug Boles spoke to fans as he went around the almost empty track this morning.

7:50 a.m. Our 13News Race Day Morning coverage will resume at 9 a.m. from the Motor Speedway and run up to NBC's race coverage which starts at 1 p.m.

7:30 a.m. Although fans will not be able to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue to recognize their attendance streaks. IMS President Doug Boles announced the recognition in a proclamation Saturday.

It's a special decree for fans to extend their Indy 500 streaks. If you watch or listen to the race today, and return next year, you can officially keep your streak.

In the announcement, Boles said one fan has been going to the race for 68 straight years.

Thank you to every fan that can’t be here today, for being a fan and supporting this race and this series. You’re the reason we do this. Today is for you. https://t.co/zgl6PDroKF — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) August 23, 2020

The 13News band is getting back together, at a social distance, of course! Chuck Lofton and Angela Buchman will be giving weather updates from the track all morning.

Look who I just saw in person for first time in months @ChuckWTHR Miss him! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/PKFP44MXGu — Julia Moffitt (@JuliaMoffitt13) August 23, 2020

My obligatory sunrise Pagoda race day morning shot. Unfortunately this one doesn’t have the thousands of race fans pouring in behind it. @IMS @WTHRcom #TrackTeam13 #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/OeetlwQwgt — Matt Whisner (@WizIndy) August 23, 2020

7:00 a.m. The race day forecast looks pretty good. Lindsey Monroe says temperatures will hit the mid-80s by this afternoon. The only chance of rain comes late in the race, when a pop-up shower could occur, but is not likely.

Sean Ash is calling the rain chance for late afternoon at 20 percent.

Looks like most areas thread the needle between upper disturbances we discussed all week and stay dry today. But close enough to keep 20% late-afternoon chance of rain in forecast. #13Weather #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/cHdAfEbPSB — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) August 23, 2020

Today's Race Event Schedule:

1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid

1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins

1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”

1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services

2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley

2:11 p.m.: “Taps”

2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson

2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro

2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway