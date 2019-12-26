KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Tennessee began practice on Thursday, a familiar face sat on the bench: Lamonte Turner.

Normally wearing an orange practice jersey, today Turner wore a hoodie and pants and instead of running through drills with his teammates, he coached from the baseline. Turner announced his decision last Saturday, after a win against Jacksonville State, to have surgery on his shoulder, citing chronic issues stemming from thoracic outlet syndrome.

"He's been with us for five years and the fact is, he's had some great moments," head coach Rick Barnes said before practice.

Losing a player with Turner's talent and experience is always difficult, but Barnes said that's where the system in place should make a difference.

"It's no different then, again, when a player gets hurt, he goes down, that's why you hope you have a system in place that you can sustain it as much as you can and all that means is that someone else is going to have to, or not someone, everyone is going to have to play a more vital role with it and I have confidence that our guys will do that," Barnes said.

Barnes said the biggest thing the team will miss doesn't come from the offensive side of the ball, instead it's Turner's on-ball defense.

Turner initially announced his decision to have surgery to media members after the win against Jacksonville State. In a statement released shortly after, Barnes addressed the decision.

“After he met with the media today, Lamonte and his family sat down with me and he informed me of his decision. He gave everything he had for four and a half years, he earned his degree and he played a key role in establishing the culture of our program. We all love Lamonte and are saddened that he is unable to continue playing at this time. We’ll continue to support him as he takes his next steps.”

Barnes confirmed on Thursday, he found out Turner's decision after the redshirt senior told the media.

"We knew he was really struggling, we knew he was really struggling. I think that at the end of the game, I think, again, maybe he thought about it before that, because like I said, we talked a lot, but we didn't know he was going to do what he did, but he did what he felt at that point in time he needed to do and with that we're going to support him with whatever he has to do going forward," Barnes said.

Turner spent the beginning of practice that was available to the media watching, speaking and coaching his teammates.

"I think that he feels a part of this, I don't think you'll see any point where he wants to walk away from his teammates. He's had a tough year and a half, I think that people didn't realize a year ago that he dealt with some of this, a lot more than people thought and he's tried to do everything he can and he'll continue to try to figure out a solution where he can feel comfortable going forward, not just with basketball, but with life in general."

While Tennessee now has some depth concerns going forward, the Vols do add Uruguayan guard Santiago Vescovi at the end of the week.

Before Turner's injury, Barnes said the chances of Vescovi contributing to the team this season was "highly unlikely," but things seemed to have changed given the circumstances.

"It's up to him, even when we recruited him, we said, 'Hey, you've got a chance, you come in, you get through everything, it'll be your call,' it'll still be his call. I think he's excited."

Tennessee will next suit up on Saturday, when the Vols take on Wisconsin in a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena. In its game notes, Tennessee sites either redshirt junior Jalen Johnson or freshman Davonte Gaines as probable starters in Lamonte Turner's position.

The game begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be available to watch on CBS.