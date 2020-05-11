Multiple East Tennessee athletes named Mr. Football semifinalists

Finalists to be announced on Nov. 17.

Multiple East Tennessee football players, representing five of the nine classifications, are semifinalists for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award.

Those players are as follows:

Division I, Class AA:

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Division I, Class 3A:

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa

Division I, Class 5A:

Kalib Fortner, Knox Central

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Division II, Class A:

Na'Kelin McAfee, The King's Academy

Division II, Class AA:

Jackson Bradley, Knox Webb

J.D Dunn, Christian Academy of Knoxville

Gatlinburg-Pittman's Bryson Flynn is also a semifinalist for the Kicker of the Year award.