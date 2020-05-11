Multiple East Tennessee athletes named Mr. Football semifinalists

Multiple East Tennessee football players, representing five of the nine classifications, are semifinalists for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award.
Those players are as follows:
Division I, Class AA:
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Kolby Morgan, Oneida
Division I, Class 3A:
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Isaiah Cox, Alcoa
Division I, Class 5A:
Kalib Fortner, Knox Central
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Division II, Class A:
Na'Kelin McAfee, The King's Academy
Division II, Class AA:
Jackson Bradley, Knox Webb
J.D Dunn, Christian Academy of Knoxville
Gatlinburg-Pittman's Bryson Flynn is also a semifinalist for the Kicker of the Year award.
Finalists will be announced on Nov. 17.