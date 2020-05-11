x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

Multiple East Tennessee athletes named Mr. Football semifinalists

Finalists to be announced on Nov. 17.
Credit: File
TSSAA logo

Multiple East Tennessee football players, representing five of the nine classifications, are semifinalists for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award. 

Those players are as follows: 

Division I, Class AA:

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Division I, Class 3A:

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa

Division I, Class 5A:

Kalib Fortner, Knox Central

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Division II, Class A:

Na'Kelin McAfee, The King's Academy

Division II, Class AA:

Jackson Bradley, Knox Webb

J.D Dunn, Christian Academy of Knoxville 

Gatlinburg-Pittman's Bryson Flynn is also a semifinalist for the Kicker of the Year award. 

Finalists will be announced on Nov. 17.

Related Articles