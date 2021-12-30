Music City Bowl game tickets nearly sell out despite Omicron surge

While the Omicron COVID-19 variant continued to spread, fans packed into Nissan Stadium for the Music City Bowl game.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers were expected to play in front of an almost sold-out crowd Thursday, despite a record surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

UT fans began painting the city orange Wednesday night before their matchup with Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. More than 60,000 fans were expected at Thursday's nationally-televised game at Nissan Stadium, which kicked off at 3 p.m. The gates at Nissan Stadium opened at noon.

As severe weather approached the downtown area on Wednesday, Music City Bowl leaders announced that the Battle of the Bands has been canceled on Lower Broadway.

"While we're disappointed we have to cancel this annual tradition, we recognize that the safety of the participants, spectators and all the entities involved are of utmost importance," said TransPerfect Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey.

"We had to get the tickets, any ticket we could, we had to," Tennessee fan Lindsey Roberts said. "We are using hand sanitizer like crazy and just tons of prayers."

The U.S. hit a record 7-day case average of 262,034 on Tuesday, surpassing the 252,776-case record set on Jan. 11, according to an NBC News data analysis.

"We're both vaccinated and boostered," Purdue fan John Wallbaum said. "So we're careful, but we're going to do what we want to do."

The stadium's website reads that masks at Nissan Stadium are not required but encouraged among non-vaccinated individuals. For fans who've made the trip to Nashville for the game, COVID-19 concerns aren't enough to thwart their plans of cheering on their team up close and personal.

"No reservations because it's outdoors," Purdue fan Mike Brown said. "Though I'm surprised how few people wear masks around town But, we feel like we're pretty safe. It seems like the impact is small if you're boostered."

Because of an expected sell-out crowd, Metro Police encouraged ticket-holders to arrive early for the game and to have a parking plan. Metro Police are encouraging downtown commuters to plan ahead and expect game-day congestion.

The traffic plan for the bowl game will be similar to the ones used for Titans’ games. This plan includes Woodland Street Bridge closing at 11 am. Fans can walk the bridge to the game or take the shuttle buses.