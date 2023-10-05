'They are a commodity now' | NIL rules for high school and college athletes lead to new risks and benefits

Through the new rules, high school students and college athletes can start making money as they compete.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — High school athletes across Tennessee can now receive payments as they compete in their chosen sports. It's called the "Amateur Rule," and is similar to the Name, Image, and Likeness rules passed for college athletes, allowing them to sign deals and make money while playing.

In December 2022, the TSSAA cleared the way for high school students to start getting paid for endorsement deals. However, unlike with college athletes, high school students can not get guidance or advice from their schools.

"At the high school level, we've been told we don't need to know about it, nor do we have anything to do as far as facilitating," said Jody Wright, the athletic director and basketball coach at Fulton High School. "Kids got to realize that they are a commodity now, and possibly could be up for receiving payment."

By expanding the rules, students as young as 14 years old can sign contracts with companies and get paid in exchange for appearances on commercials or similar kinds of endorsements. However, if students represent or mention their schools as part of those endorsements, they could be suspended from the sport for a year.

Kat Jones is the director of NIL deals at the University of Tennessee. She works one-on-one with college athletes across the university's 20 different sports programs. The rules barring high school athletes from getting guidance from their schools do not apply to college athletes.

"They're now thinking about their brand, and who they are, earlier than they ever have before," she said.