The Rocket Man is ready to climb back into the cockpit for Roush Fenway Racing.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman says he plans on returning to the track when the sport resumes, potentially next month at Darlington. NASCAR suspended all activities four races into the season due to the threat of the COVID-19.

Newman has not raced since that fiery crash in February at the end of the Daytona 500. He went to the hospital after being knocked unconscious, suffering a brain injury in the process.

But Newman did not break any bones or suffer any other major injuries and two days after the crash, Newman walked out of a Daytona Beach hospital holding hands with his two daughters.