KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — NASCAR veteran Trevor Bayne will trade racing for roasting.

The Knoxville-native, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013, did not return to the racetrack this season.

Bayne has been keeping busy with planning a new business venture--- a new coffee shop and roastery!

RELATED: Trevor Bayne races into America's heart

RELATED: HomeGrown: Trevor Bayne

Mahalo Coffee Roasters is set to open by the end of June. It will be located on East Emory Rd. between Halls and Powell.

"Mahalo is the Hawaiian word for 'thank you.' This is our thank you to everyone who has supported us through the years!" said Bayne.

The shop will focus on roasting and serving top grade specialty coffee, and they hope it will be a place for the community to gather.

RELATED: Bayne strives to match Tebow in faith, values

RELATED: Bristol a homecoming for many in NASCAR

Bayne became an overnight sensation in 2011 when he became the youngest winner of the Daytona 500, triumphing with the fabled Wood Brothers Racing team in only his second start in NASCAR's premier series. He most recently raced for Roush