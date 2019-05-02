KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of East Tennessee student-athletes are signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their careers in college.

Below is a list of local athletes signing on Wednesday. Please email sports@wbir.com to be added to the list. This article will be updated throughout the day with video and pictures of signings.

FARRAGUT

Isaiah Gibbs - UT-Martin

Jaden Gibbs - UT-Martin

Tanner Corum - Southern Illinois

Kyle Carter - Wheaton

Caleb Kuhn - Wheaton

Ethan Gossage

Jake Rima

BEARDEN

Fred Cooper - Lindsey-Wilson College

HARDIN VALLEY

Loch Hardin - Missouri Southern

Luke DeFur - Birmingham Southern

Grayson Vaughn - Birmingham Southern

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jaylan Haney - VMI

Taylor Thomas - Maryville College

Chris Hawkins

Blaine Taylor - Brevard

Jake Hyer - ETSU

COCKE COUNTY

McKayne Ramsey - Union College

GRACE CHRISTIAN

Wes Dorsey - Western Kentucky

FULTON

Dashaun McKinney - ETSU

Jeryn Cole - Tusculum

Kenny Buley - Tusculum

Michael Hobby

Xavier Malone - Pikeville

Jashaun Fenderson - Pikeville

HALLS

Clayton Campbell - University of the Cumberlands

WEBB

Jahlil Jefferson - UVa-Wise

Roderick Lewis - UVa-Wise

ANDERSON COUNTY

Ryan Moog - Davidson

Trey Noe - Davidson

POWELL

Riley Bryant - Lindsey Wilson College

Alvin Stacy - Bethel University

KARNS

Marique Lucas - University of the Cumberlands

GATLINBURG-PITTMAN

Hayden Proffitt - Carson-Newman

ALCOA

Landon Ray

Andrew Coulter

NORTHVIEW ACADEMY

AJ Nail - Carson-Newman

Ozzy Grant - Carson-Newman

SEYMOUR

Olivia McCarrell - University of the Cumberlands