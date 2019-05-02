KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of East Tennessee student-athletes are signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their careers in college.
Below is a list of local athletes signing on Wednesday. Please email sports@wbir.com to be added to the list. This article will be updated throughout the day with video and pictures of signings.
FARRAGUT
Isaiah Gibbs - UT-Martin
Jaden Gibbs - UT-Martin
Tanner Corum - Southern Illinois
Kyle Carter - Wheaton
Caleb Kuhn - Wheaton
Ethan Gossage
Jake Rima
BEARDEN
Fred Cooper - Lindsey-Wilson College
HARDIN VALLEY
Loch Hardin - Missouri Southern
Luke DeFur - Birmingham Southern
Grayson Vaughn - Birmingham Southern
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jaylan Haney - VMI
Taylor Thomas - Maryville College
Chris Hawkins
Blaine Taylor - Brevard
Jake Hyer - ETSU
COCKE COUNTY
McKayne Ramsey - Union College
GRACE CHRISTIAN
Wes Dorsey - Western Kentucky
FULTON
Dashaun McKinney - ETSU
Jeryn Cole - Tusculum
Kenny Buley - Tusculum
Michael Hobby
Xavier Malone - Pikeville
Jashaun Fenderson - Pikeville
HALLS
Clayton Campbell - University of the Cumberlands
WEBB
Jahlil Jefferson - UVa-Wise
Roderick Lewis - UVa-Wise
ANDERSON COUNTY
Ryan Moog - Davidson
Trey Noe - Davidson
POWELL
Riley Bryant - Lindsey Wilson College
Alvin Stacy - Bethel University
KARNS
Marique Lucas - University of the Cumberlands
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN
Hayden Proffitt - Carson-Newman
ALCOA
Landon Ray
Andrew Coulter
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
AJ Nail - Carson-Newman
Ozzy Grant - Carson-Newman
SEYMOUR
Olivia McCarrell - University of the Cumberlands