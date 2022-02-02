National Signing Day 2022 kicks off in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — Wednesday is National Signing Day! The day recognizes the first day of the regular signing period for football. However, athletes of other sports can choose to sign their national letters of intent on this day as well.
Below is our list of athletes in East Tennessee that signed up to play with college teams on Wednesday.
Alcoa:
- Major Newman - Army (football)
- Michael Williams - Virginia-Wise (football)
CAK:
- Malachi James Harrison - Furman University (football and wrestling)
- Davis Frost - Alabama-Huntsville (lacrosse)
- Malachi McNeil-Harrison - Emory and Henry (football)
Knoxville Catholic:
- Tommy Winton - ETSU (football)
- Javis Mynatt - Wofford (football)
- Josh Turbyville - Tennessee (football)
- RaaPhell Mayes - Virginia-Wise (football)
- Eli Jones - Western Kentucky (football)
- Hayden Todd - Western Kentucky (football)
- Laney Barber - Chattanooga State (softball)
- Landon Lutterman - Volunteer State (baseball)
Greeneville:
- Mason Gudger - Georgetown (football)
Oak Ridge:
- Kendall Jackson - Chattanooga (football)
West:
- Shannon Blair - Tennessee (football)
- Noah Giger - Emory & Henry (football)
If your student signed on National Signing Day, let us know at WBIR-Sports@tegna.com.