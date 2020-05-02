KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From the SEC, to Division III, National Signing Day is a dream for student-athletes everywhere.

It's a chance to come together with friends and family to celebrate your accomplishments on and off the field and court.

In East Tennessee, there are many kids getting a chance to further their athletic career in the sport they love, whether it be in their own backyard or halfway across the country.

Throughout the day, the WBIR Sports team will visit schools all over the area as students put pen to paper.

Follow along here for the latest video from the signing ceremonies and interviews with the student-athletes.

NOTE: If you don't see your player or kid, let us know! Send pictures or video to newstips@wbir.com.