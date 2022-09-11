East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day

Knox Catholic, Maryville, Farragut and others held signing day events for local student-athletes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts.

Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day.

Knox Catholic stars Daniel Parris (baseball, Tennessee commit) and Maeve Thornton (tennis, Furman) said the event felt like the culmination of a long journey.

"There have been lots of highs, lots of lows, but we've persevered," Thornton said. "It's been incredible and I'm so excited to continue in college."

"I committed so early, and I was waiting for this day," Parris said.

Brooke Simpson (gymnastics, LSU) was among the seven student-athletes to sign at Farragut High School on Wednesday morning. She and Jett Johnston (baseball, Texas A&M) said the school was the perfect platform to make their college decisions official.

"It means a lot because if I didn't have this school I don't know where else I would have signed," Simpson said. "Being able to sign with all these people around means so much."

"It's just a great way to celebrate everything and get everybody out here," Johnston said.

Maryville High School celebrated six student-athletes representing four different sports. Ashley Parrish (track and field, Alabama Huntsville) and Kayla Barr (soccer, Tennessee) were both flattered by the support they received at their signing day event.

"Track and field doesn't get that much attention," Parrish said. "To see all these people come out and support track and field as a whole is amazing."

"I'm so glad my friends got to come, and my trainer came as well," Barr said. "It's just great."

Signing day events will continue at more East Tennessee high schools on Thursday, Nov. 10.