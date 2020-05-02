KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — When it comes to Tennessee football, college football as a whole for that matter, National Signing Day isn't what it used to be. Or perhaps, I should say, it's not quite as active.

The Early Signing Period back in December pushes a lot of programs to sign on the majority of its classes before the calendar even turns a year.

Take the Vols for example: 21 players signed back in December, four of them are already on campus. When you factor in the transfers, players like Cade Mays and Velus Jones Jr., there isn't much room for the Vols in the Class of 2020.

But that doesn't mean all the seats are taken either.

GoVols247's Ryan Callahan has a couple of names Tennessee fans should watch for.

"I think the most likely addition for Tennessee on Signing Day, Dee Beckwith. Four-star athlete from Florence, Alabama. He's a versatile guy, he could be a receiver, tight end, running back. 6'4" 215 pounds, the kind of body you can do a lot of things with on either side of the ball," Callahan said.

Another name to watch is Malachi Wideman. The wide receiver originally committed to Florida State back in May of 2019.

"Looks like there's a very real chance he flips to another school, it's just does Tennessee beat out maybe Ole Miss, with Lane Kiffin and that new staff being the biggest threat to Tennessee," Callahan said.

The final name to keep an eye out for will be five-star running back Zachary Evans. He's ranked as the No. 2 247Sports Composite running back in the country and has a lot of talent. He initially signed with Georgia during the early signing period, but was released from his National Letter of Intent. Tennessee is in the running for Evans, Callahan said, but he most likely won't make his final decision on National Signing Day.

"He has one more official visit to take and he can't take it until March," Callahan said.

Tennessee will hold a press conference later in the day on Wednesday to address the Class of 2020. There will then be three separate "National Signing Day Celebration Events" on Feb. 5 in Knoxville and Feb. 6 in Memphis and in Nashville.