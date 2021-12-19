Navy Shuler, son of former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler, announces he will transfer to Tennessee

A Tennessee legacy has returned 'home'.
Navy Shuler, son of former Tennessee standout quarterback Heath Shuler, has announced he plans to transfer to Tennessee.
The quarterback played last season at Appalachian State.
Shuler announced his decision on Sunday afternoon via Twitter.
He wrote: "...I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee, and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the Power T. I would like to thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me the opportunity! Rocky Top has always been my home. It's time to return! #GBO"
Shuler, a redshirt freshman, will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Shuler entered the transfer portal on December 10th.