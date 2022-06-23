Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler selected 38th overall in NBA Draft by San Antonio Spurs, traded to Memphis Grizzlies

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler had to wait a little longer than expected in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, but he will get to play for his hometown Memphis Grizzlies after the Spurs traded him to Memphis.
Chandler was projected by many to be selected later in the first round, but fell to the 38th pick in a somewhat surprising turn of events. In an even more surprising turn of events, Chandler still wound up going to the Grizzlies, where many people expected Chandler to be drafted anyway.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweets about Chandler often, and now the two will get to play together.
He is the third Tennessee freshman in a row to be drafted after Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were first-round selections in 2021.
Chandler averaged more points per game than either of those players, and the Memphis native made a huge impact in his lone season with the Vols. Chandler led Tennessee with 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
He flourished in the postseason and was named SEC Tournament MVP. Chandler also earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team, as well as CollegeInsider.com Freshman All-American honors and All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team nods.