RALEIGH, N.C. — Arrest warrants show a North Carolina State football player is facing multiple charges after he allegedly ran from a police officer and hid under a parked car after obtaining a fake ID to try to buy alcohol.

The News and Observer reports that Payton Tanner Wilson was arrested Saturday on various misdemeanor counts, including consuming alcohol by a 19- or 20-year-old and possession of a fraudulent ID.

Law enforcement authorities say the 19-year-old from Hillsborough ran from an officer into traffic, was struck by a vehicle, continued to flee and hid under a parked car. The warrants state Wilson had his brother's ID in order to buy alcohol.

