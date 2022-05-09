NCAA Board of Directors issues Name, Image, and Likeness guidance to schools

The guidance is intended to provide clarity for those engaging in a rapidly evolving NIL environment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors announced new guidelines for Name, Image, and Likeness deals on Monday. The guidance specifically targets school boosters and new NIL collectives.

According to the NCAA, the guidance is intended to provide clarity for those engaging in a "rapidly evolving NIL environment," acknowledging that the environment will continue to evolve, and ongoing attention will be needed to ensure student-athletes are able to benefit from these opportunities.

The guidance is put in place to try and limit boosters or any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, to assist with recruiting and help with providing benefits to student-athletes and their family members.

The guidance is effective immediately.

NCAA recruiting rules prevent boosters from recruiting and providing benefits to prospective student-athletes.

"Today, the Division I Board of Directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules," said board chair Jere Morehead, the president of the University of Georgia.

"While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future. The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations."