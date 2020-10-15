NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to winter athletes

The Vols and Lady Vols basketball rosters could remain intact, after winter athletes gain extra eligibility.

All NCAA Division I winter athletes have an extra year of eligibility. The Division I council announced the decision on Wednesday.

“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t predict. Council members opted to provide for winter sport student-athletes the same flexibility given spring and fall sports previously,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun.

The NCAA granted fall and spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility earlier this year.

DI Council extends eligibility for winter sport student-athletes: https://t.co/ysjyYmt3Jz pic.twitter.com/4DvhAjNvOo — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) October 14, 2020

With the ability to play one more year, the seniors on the Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams can return. The Vols have two seniors and one redshirt senior on the roster. The Lady Vols have three seniors and one redshirt senior.