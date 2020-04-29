The NCAA could be headed into unprecedented times with news releasing today that college athletes could start getting paid from third-party endorsements.

The NCAA’s top governing body said on Wednesday that they plan to move forward with a proposal allowing college athletes to begin earning money for endorsements and promotions. This would enable student-athletes to profit on things like their name, images, social media and more.

The NCAA’s news release said athletes will be allowed to appear in advertisements and can reference their sport and school, but they would not be able to use school logos or branding in those advertisements. The schools also, would not be able to profit on any payment.

RELATED: NCAA board supports letting college athletes get paid for endorsements

NCAA Board of Governors President, Michael Drake said the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions. Drake also said “allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

This mean there is still a lot of unanswered questions and room for the NCAA and schools to regulate the types of deals athletes might be allowed to sign in the future. These proposed changes will move through the NCAA’s regular rule making process and an expected vote will come in October.

While the NCAA board of governors approved this next step, nothing has been put in place yet as each division still must create the rules and guidelines. Big East Commissioner and member of the working group, Val Ackerman, said one of the biggest concerns still left is how to protect against recruiting enticements with player endorsements.

The NCAA’s hope is for this to be put in place by January 2021 for the 2021/22 academic year.