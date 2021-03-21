NCAA Tournament: No. 14 seed MTSU vs. No. 3 seed Lady Vols

Tennessee will take on in-state rival Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 seed Tennessee will take on No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game begins at 2 p.m. EST from Austin, Texas. You can watch the game on ABC.

It's the first NCAA Tournament game for the Lady Vols with second-year head coach Kellie Harper leading the way. She became just the second basketball coach to lead four different programs to the NCAA Division I Women's tournament. Those programs are Western Carolina, NC State, Missouri State and now Tennessee. The No. 3 seed is the highest starting point for Harper in the NCAA Tournament as a head coach.

Tennessee has now appeared in all 39 NCAA Tournaments.

As for the current team, Rennia Davis, Kasi Kushkituah and Rae Burrell are the only players with NCAA Tournament experience. Davis leads the way for Tennessee, averaging 17.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Burrell is close behind, averaging 16.8 points per game herself. The two are Tennessee's highest-scoring duo since Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings averaged 21.3 and 16.6 points per game respectively in the1998-99 season.

Tennessee has had a lot of success against its first round opponent, Middle Tennessee State, 21-0 all-time with a 1-0 record in the NCAA Tournament, but this Blue Raiders team is dangerous. Former Lady Vol Anastasia Hayes is MTSU's leading scorer, and one of the best scorers in the country, averaging 26.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.75 steals per game. Her sister, Aislynn Hayes, is second on the team in scoring averaging 14 points per game as a sophomore.