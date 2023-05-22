Tennessee softball's NCAA Tournament Super Regional dates and times announced

The No. 4 Lady Vols will take on No. 13 Texas in Knoxville for a spot in the College World Series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball now knows the date and time of their NCAA Tournament Super Regional games against Texas this weekend.

The No. 4 Lady Vols host its series with the No. 13 Longhorns at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium beginning on May 26. Game one of a best-of-three series will take place at 4 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Game two of the series is scheduled for May 27 at 3 p.m. Game three, if necessary, would be played on May 28.

Tennessee advanced to the Super Regional after winning three of three games in the Regional. They won in five-inning mercy rule games against Northern Kentucky and Indiana. They beat the Hoosiers again in the Regional Final to advance to the Super Regional.

Texas hosted a Regional as well and advanced following a Regional Final win over Texas A&M. They also did not lose a game in the last round.

Tennessee and Texas were supposed to play earlier this season back in February at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. However, the game was canceled due to weather.

Tennessee is one of two teams in the nation that ranks top five in both scoring and earned run average. Their ERA is 1.49, which is third best in the nation, and they averaged 7.11 runs per game, which is second best in the nation.