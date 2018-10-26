Knoxville — As we continue to reflect on the 20th anniversary of Tennessee’s National Championship, we're turning our attention to the four women who lived that miracle season right along with head coach Phillip Fulmer.

His wife, Vicky Fulmer, and their daughters, Courtney, Brittany and Allison, remember that perfect, nail biting season.

“It was just unbelievable memories,” said Brittany Fulmer Ennen.

She was 13 during the '98 Championship season.

“In some ways it feels like yesterday and in some ways it feels like a lifetime ago,” added Courtney Fulmer Peace.

Twenty years later, the Fulmer daughters are reliving that 98 Championship Season with their own children.

“He asks was Paw a good coach? Um, yeah,” Brittany said about her son. “He’s 6 and he’s just starting to understand.”

An unfathomable season explained only by fate.

“It was just meant to be,” said Courtney.

That year, the pressure and expectations intensified with every win.

“I can remember physically shaking sometimes,” Vicky said. “I couldn’t control it--- just my nerves.”

And each week produced a different highlight. The girls took turns being on the sidelines with dad during the games.

Florida was pure joy.

“I just so happened to be the one on the field,” Brittany explained. “I was the lucky charm.”

The game, especially the celebration after, was pure chaos.

“There was now 100,000 people on the field trying to hug dad and I’m in the middle of it,” Brittany remembered. “So, he just picked me right up and security surrounded us and we just trotted off as fast as we could.”

Courtney will never forget the Arkansas game.

“It was the most nerve wracking game that I can remember.”

Tennessee was losing with time running out.

“I went from my knees literally praying to hugging my mom and screaming,” said Courtney.

The Vols capitalized on a fumble and won with just seconds to go.

“I really felt in my heart that we may go undefeated,” added Vicky. “I just felt it.”

And, at Vanderbilt, Tennessee did, ending the regular season with a win. They went on to win the SEC title and headed to the Fiesta Bowl.

“I remember walking in and thinking, ‘Holy cow, we’re actually at the national championship,” said Allison.

They were all together on the sidelines as those final seconds ticked away.

“It was almost like it went silent,” said Allison. “I can remember just standing back and watching it… and looking at my dad look up at the sky and being in disbelief.”

Undefeated. National Champions. The celebration carried from the field to the team bus!

“He’s going to hate me for saying this,” Allison said. “He just started dancing with the players. All the weight was lifted off his shoulders and he was just enjoying himself.”

Today, they don’t have trophies, but the girls do have championship necklaces from their mother.

“It’s the top of the national championship ring,” described Courtney. “You go through it as a family unit and I’ll cherish it forever.”

And, 20 years later, Vicky has only one regret.

“I was thinking before the end of the night we’d have a chance to celebrate and we never did,” she said.

As soon as they landed in Knoxville, Fulmer left to recruit.

“I just looked at him and said, ‘Please, retire now, it’s never going to get any better than this,’” Vicky said. “We still laugh about that and he says, ‘I should’ve taken your advice.’”

Growing up on Rocky Top

College football fans are passionate. No one knows that better than coaching families. The Fulmer daughters grew up in the Rocky Top spotlight. Life revolved around football.

“I think every season starts the same, you’re nervous,” said Allison.

“We were always taught you never know what can happen,” Courtney added.

“Win or lose, the entire community is affected,” said Brittany.

Their mother, Vicky, admittedly knew nothing about football when she married their father, but she was a quick learner. While Fulmer coached the team, she commanded their family.

“You teach them how to handle the success and how to handle disappointment in the public eye,” said Vicky.

“You learn not to take it too personally either way whether they love him or hate him,” added Courtney.

Vicky intentionally moved the family to Maryville to give the girls a buffer.

“You’re just a smidge removed from directly being close to campus,” said Courtney.

“We were very fortunate to have a great coaching staff that was an extension of our family,” Vicky added.

And, when the girls were old enough, Vicky insisted they have access to the sideline, just like coach’s sons, and experience game day traditions with their dad.

The emotions were always really high on game day. Pregame routine was always the same--- keep mom happy!

“P-G-S… pre-game syndrome. So they knew not to mess with me that morning,” laughed Vicky. “If I said be ready at a certain time, they knew they needed to be ready or I was gone.”

On campus, they would meet then Coach Fulmer at the Vol Walk and one of the girls would run through the “T” as part of pre-game traditions.

“Most of the time you’re trying to pay attention and make sure you don’t get run over,” said Brittany.

And, win or lose, they would always meet up on the sideline at home games.

“Two minutes to go, you’d tap dad on the shoulder and say I’m behind you,” remembered Brittany. “He would grab your hand and go to the middle of the field.”

In addition to traditions, they also had superstitions.

“Every Friday I would look at the sunset,” said Allison. “Every time it was more orange I thought it was a superstition that we would win.”

“I carried a lucky penny at the national championship,” added Vicky. “I think we framed it.”

A coaching career complete with unforgettable moments for the entire family.

“37 years later we’re still here,” said Vicky. “I’m so thankful for all the relationships still with me today.”

