EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl cancelled

HAWAII, USA — Thursday, the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl was officially cancelled due to the COVID concerns within the University of Hawaii football team.
"We are disappointed our season has to end this way," head coach Todd Graham said. "As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk."
"The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision," said Athletics Director David Matlin. "The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawai'i. We are disappointed we can't compete on the football field."
"We are very disappointed to hear that Hawai'i will be unable to participate in the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl on Friday," Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. "We hope that Hawai'i players and staff get healthy soon. I'm upset for our seniors and the rest of the team that battled this season to earn this opportunity. We've had terrific time here in Hawai'i as a program and we are sad our trip ended this way."