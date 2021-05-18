Help name the new pro soccer team in Knoxville

Dub the Club: Knox Pro Soccer is choosing between four team names that each has its own meaning and they are looking for community input

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pro Soccer is busy researching and developing a logo, a brand, and most importantly a name for the new pro team in Knoxville.

All this week on 10 News Today, we are revealing the potential team names and each has a special meaning. The owners want to know what you think.

“Soccer is so driven by community, everything about it, so without the community's input we believe that would be a misstep in generating the kind of involvement that really is going to drive this brand forward,” said Mark McComas, a Knox Pro Soccer owner.

The first potential name is Knoxville Rovers. This represents the pioneering and adventurous aspects of our community.

"There's 700 miles of trails, all the different neighborhoods, the amazing assets that we have, in a whole lifetime you could never experience all there is to Knoxville," said McComas.

Click here to share your feedback on these potential names.