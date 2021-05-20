Knox Pro Soccer reveals third potential team name

We reveal potential name number three out of four for the new pro soccer team coming soon to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are halfway through the four potential names of the new Knoxville pro soccer team.

So far we have revealed two options, Knoxville Rovers and Knoxville Ascent.

Now we reveal the third option and it's Knoxville SC, which stands for soccer club.

While it's a simple name, it has meaning to people who love the sport like Austin-East's soccer coach, Jonathan Netherland

"It's simple, you know what you're getting. There's no froufrou about it," said Netherland.

"It's classic, it's global and there's a classic format of a name that the purists really love," said Mark McComas.

Friday on 10 News Today, we reveal the fourth and final potential team name.

Don't forget the owners want your input on the potential names.