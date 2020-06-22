New Vols choose their jersey numbers

Tennessee revealed its football summer enrollees jersey numbers on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are 19 newcomers for Tennessee football this summer. On Monday afternoon, the team's official twitter page revealed their jersey numbers.

Outside linebacker Tyler Baron, from Knox Catholic, will wear number nine. So will wide receiver Jimmy Calloway. College football players are allowed to wear the same jersey numbers, as long as one plays on offense and the other plays defense. For example, cornerback Alontae Taylor and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano both wear number two.

Former Maryville star running back Tee Hodge is now number 44 for Tennessee, the same number he wore in high school.

The four early enrollees have had their jersey numbers for a couple months. Jimmy Holiday is wearing number 10, while quarterback Harrison Bailey is wearing number 15. Offensive lineman Cooper Mays wears number 63 and defensive lineman Dominic Bailey wears number 59.

Here is the full list of the jersey numbers for the summer enrollees:

WR Malachi Wideman: 1

OLB Tyler Baron: 9

WR Jimmy Calloway: 9

DB Keshawn Lawrence: 14

DB Doneiko Slaughter: 18

WR Jalin Hyatt: 21

DB Tamarion McDonald: 29

RB Jabari Small: 33

WR Damarcus Beckwith: 34

RB Len'Neth Whitehead: 35

LB Martavius French: 40

RB Tee Hodge: 44

LS Will Albright: 46

LB Bryson Eason: 55

OLB Morven Joseph: 56

DL Omari Thomas: 58

OL James Robinson: 71

OL Javontez Spraggins: 76