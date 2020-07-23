x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

sports

New VolShop shirt promotes COVID-19 prevention by teasing Bama fans

Most Vol fans probably would want more than 6 feet, to be honest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to show your Big Orange pride while also promoting good habits during the pandemic at the expense of the Crimson Tide? Here's your shirt!

The VolShop recently put new shirts up for sale, most notably this one promoting good social distancing habits that gives Vols a reference for how much 6 feet of distance is: the same distance they'd normally give an Alabama fan.

Credit: VolShop/UT

Honestly, Vol fans usually put more than 6 feet of distance between themselves and anyone rooting for Bama, which wouldn't hurt to remember to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The shirt is up for sale here.

RELATED: 'See Rock City?' Nope. In this campaign, the message is more like, 'See UT Rock'

RELATED: GoVols247: Veteran Tennessee DB entering transfer portal

RELATED: Tennessee sports to start using digital tickets for 2020-2021 season

RELATED: New Vol license plates to help fund UT scholarships