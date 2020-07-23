New VolShop shirt promotes COVID-19 prevention by teasing Bama fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to show your Big Orange pride while also promoting good habits during the pandemic at the expense of the Crimson Tide? Here's your shirt!
The VolShop recently put new shirts up for sale, most notably this one promoting good social distancing habits that gives Vols a reference for how much 6 feet of distance is: the same distance they'd normally give an Alabama fan.
Honestly, Vol fans usually put more than 6 feet of distance between themselves and anyone rooting for Bama, which wouldn't hurt to remember to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.