Fans to see new Neyland Stadium upgrades ahead of first home game of season

A renovation project at Neyland Stadium is meant to bring an improved fan experience.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gamedays at Neyland Stadium are less than a month away and the University of Tennessee said fans will be able to enjoy matchups in a new and improved Neyland Stadium. Around $300 million in renovations are underway there.

In previous years, when fans would pile in to watch the Vols at Neyland Stadium, they weren't sending many texts or checking social media.

"There was never any Wi-Fi, so you would never be able to contact your friends to meet them," said Lauren Bierer, a UT sophomore.

That's all changing this year with a new, high-density Wi-Fi network covering the entire stadium.

"The Neyland Stadium Wi-Fi project, at its completion, will be the largest deployment of any Wi-Fi at any stadium in the United States," said Ryan Alpert, the UT deputy athletic director.

That is one part of the stadium's $300 million worth of renovations over the last two years. Other updates include widening concourses, expanding gates and entryways, adding restrooms and updating concessions areas.

"I'm excited about modernizing a historic cathedral of college football and providing the new amenities," said Alpert.

UT cautions it's possible there could be some hiccups the first couple of weeks when everyone at a home game tries to join the Wi-Fi network. But the university hopes service will improve week by week to keep up with demand.