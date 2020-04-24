KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL Draft will look a lot different this year, as its conducted virtually, but the one consistent theme - players will have an opportunity to see their dreams come true. Of course, that includes a few Tennessee Vols.

This year's group consists of players that have been pillars for UT over the past few years. Darrell Taylor is the highest rated prospect of the bunch, followed by wide receiver Jauan Jennings. You can't forget Marquez Callaway, Daniel Bituli, Nigel Warrior and Dom Wood-Anderson. Follow along here with updates as to when they get picked up by a team.